CONFIDENCE remains high the Grasshoppers' new netball courts at Rokewood will be ready for round one.
All going to plan, the Central Highlands football and netball leagues' season opener will likely be one of the first times Rokewood-Corindhap netballers will set foot on the new courts.
Senior netballers have been training at Smythesdale Recreation Reserve in the off-season and juniors will be soon to start up and join them while their home courts have been under construction.
Hoppers' netballer Adele Nairn said it was short-term pain for long-term gain.
"Having the netball and football training separate is not what we want. Really, it is the first step in really significant upgrades at the club and will be closely followed by new football and social rooms," Ms Nairn said.
"We're super excited about the prospect of new courts."
Netball construction works will deliver the club two new courts and player and spectator shelter with secure storage.
Ms Nairn said the old court surface had been solid, but venue had lacked appropriate and safe spectator facilities for netball after making space for court run-off.
The shelter would also offer players some reprieve from weather.
The Hoppers were also hopeful the new surface would be green, tying in with club colours, rather than blue which was on trend.
Ms Nairn said Golden Plains Shire had been working closely with the club, keeping the club informed of court progress. Now they must wait for clearance before an opening round clash on April 23.
There is a chance the courts might be delayed until round three, a home fixture against Creswick.
If so, the club has already begun exploring alternate options, including the possibility of bringing the round one fixture against Bungaree into Marty Busch Reserve while Ballarat Football Netball League tenant Sebastopol has the bye.
Meanwhile, it has been one year since the Hoppers received a near $4 million state government grant to rebuild the football rooms into a community hub with multi-use meeting rooms and new change spaces.
