The Courier
Home/Video
Watch

Head of the Lake 2023 live blog of results and winners

By The Courier
Updated February 26 2023 - 1:04pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Welcome to The Courier's live coverage of the 2023 BAS Head of the Lake.

Welcome to The Courier's live coverage of the 2023 Head of the Lake regatta at Lake Wendouree.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.