After years of COVID, wind, and other disruptions, the Head of the Lake was back in full voice on Lake Wendouree.
On the water, Ballarat Clarendon College enjoyed a rare double win in the open boys and girls, while Loreto and St Patrick's College won the aggregate trophies.
But the real show was on the banks - hundreds of students from across the city coming together to cheer on their school.
By about the halfway point, when The Courier caught up with the "Spit Crew" captains, their voices were shredded.
It made a huge difference right at the end though.
Chatting after the win, Clarendon's second seat Tristan Nijhof said the cheering carried them home.
"It was really when we heard the spit, coming through the 1000, it helped us pull it home," he said.
"It really was a close race, St Pat's put up an amazing fight, so props to them, but it was amazing - I couldn't have asked for a better race."
His brother Jasper, who rowed in the division one race last year and is now on Clarendon's coaching crew, said having the girls win was massive.
"The whole boat shed's had an awesome year," he said.
"All that hard work's paid off for them, and the coach, Ian Peele, he well and truly deserves it, he's been doing this for a long time."
However, despite the huge positive energy, organisers said they missed Ballarat rowing icon Eric Waller, who missed his first Head of the Lake in 60 years due to illness.
Rowing Ballarat's Paul Bilson said Mr Waller's impact on the sport was massive.
"All of the rowing officials that come up, they're all expecting to see him," he said.
"He knows how to make it run, who he can get favours from - we would not have anywhere near the facility, even with the City of Ballarat being really supportive, but Eric's really driven it all.
"He's been absolutely wonderful for the sport of rowing, but more importantly, he's been wonderful for Rowing Ballarat.
"There's quite a few people who've asked about him, unfortunately he's not well enough to be here, but he still takes a keen interest - he's having a look online, and for those who know his technology skills, that's impressive."
For the parents as well, it was a welcome return to a full Sunday program.
Jo Halsall, who had two sons rowing for St Pat's, said it was about reconnecting.
"When my boy James rowed in intermediates, year 10s, that was a shut-down COVID year, we weren't allowed to come and visit," she said.
"They won that race, and I remember, as a parent, being devastated I couldn't have been there to watch it myself.
"To see this back, like this where the community can support it, I can't think of another sport on the school calendar that creates this hype."
On the banks of the spit, Claire and Peter Dalman set up shop early to see their grandson in the junior races.
"25-odd years ago, we had a daughter, a cox at BHS, and now we have a grandson rowing for College, we're supporting William here today," Ms Dalman said.
"For Ballarat people, this is the race.
"In the senior races, we've got to hope it's Clarendon, we hope one day William's in it."
Mr Bilson said it was about making memories, particularly for the junior rowers.
"It's in front of massive crowds, it's something they'll always remember - not all of them will row firsts - so it's just about memories for the kids," he said.
"All the volunteers who do everything here, we've had the experience, we've loved it, let's get the next generation to love it as well.
"I do wish Eric was here but BAS has done a wonderful job, it's colourful, it's exciting, it's getting back to what Head of the Lake used to be."
The echo from the Spit Crews for the Head of the Lake was enormous from each of the seven participating schools.
A cherished tradition at Ballarat schools big and small, it's the culmination of years of practice - ask any former student and they'll remember their chant instantly.
The Head of the Lake, running for the 110th time, had plenty of drama on the water, but the Spit Crews were the place to be.
The day begins with each school marching in - some accompanied by pipes and drums, some with whistles and horns, and some just with sheer noise.
The girls from Loreto College made a big impact early with possibly the loudest entrance on record, but it was the Viking claps from across the water in the Ballarat Grammar camp that caught attention as each school filed in.
"We're louder than anyone else," one captain quipped, carrying a metal bucket as a drum.
"They've worked so hard, we've just got to get around them," was the message from a rowdy Damascus College camp, while Loreto kept the party going by pointing their shoes in the air.
But it does take a toll. One girl, walking with her friends just before the senior races began, noted in a ragged voice "I hope no teachers call on me tomorrow".
