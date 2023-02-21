The Courier

BFNL heads two age groups in region netball championships

Updated February 21 2023 - 1:08pm, first published 12:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat 13/unders unbeaten in Barwon netball

Ballarat Football Netball League is unbeaten after two rounds in the Barwon Junior Netball Championships 13/unders.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.