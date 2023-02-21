Ballarat 13/unders unbeaten in Barwon netball

Ballarat Football Netball League is unbeaten after two rounds in the Barwon Junior Netball Championships 13/unders.
The BFNL kept its record intact with a one-goal win over Geelong Central Netball Association on Monday night.
It sits second on the ladder, trailing Bellarine FNL on percentage.
Ballarat had its first win in 15/unders, downing Geelong Central by 28 points.
The BFNL had a bye in the 17/unders, but remains on top on percentage.
