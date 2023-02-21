Captain Ravishing will press on towards the Miracle Mile if he is given a start in the grand gircuit classic by Club Menangle's board of directors.
The Emma Stewart-trained superstar led, but was run down by Catch A Wave in Saturday night's group 1 Chariots of Fire - therefore missing direct entry into the $1million sprint on March 4.
Captain Ravishing's owner Hass Taiba told thetrots.com.au that all appeared well with his four-year-old pacer and that he would run in the Miracle Mile if granted a wildcard entry.
"The vet went over him and cleared him of anything, so that was a good result," Taiba said.
"And we're just getting a blood report back today, but (co-trainer) Clayton (Tonkin) seems to think he's fine to press on.
"If they give him a start, they'll know he's in the race..."
Taiba felt the early burn from barrier one was behind Captain Ravishing's below-par performance on Saturday night.
"They seem to always take a run at Menangle to get it right," Taiba said.
"He really sweated up before the race, which is very, very unusual. He was very uptight. I think he'll benefit greatly from it.
"When he sat parked to Leap To Fame (in the Victoria Derby final) and did a bit of work, he came back better after that run as well."
Taiba also felt Captain Ravishing might not have been in the best going, saying the inside of the Menangle track had been loosened by the heavy rain that delayed the start of the meeting.
"Take nothing away from the winner. He went super," Taiba said.
Captain Ravishing's stablemate Mach Dan is a lock for the Miracle Mile after his Newcastle Mile triumph on Friday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.