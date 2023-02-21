The Courier

Miracle Mile remains target for Emm Stewart-trained Captain Ravishing

By Tim O'Connor, Hrv
February 21 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Captain Ravishing has been cleared of any issues after Chariots of Fire defeat. Picture by Stuart McCormick.

Captain Ravishing will press on towards the Miracle Mile if he is given a start in the grand gircuit classic by Club Menangle's board of directors.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.