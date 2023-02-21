The Courier

Ballarat's Grace O'Dwyer wins at Keilor - her first Gift success since Stawell in 2015

DB
By David Brehaut
February 21 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace O'Dwyer in full flight at the Ballarat Gift Carnival - the week leading up to her Keilor Gift win. Picture by Adam Trafford.

Ballarat sprinter Grace O'Dwyer has secured her second professional Gift sash - eight years after the first.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.