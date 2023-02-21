Ballarat sprinter Grace O'Dwyer has secured her second professional Gift sash - eight years after the first.
O'Dwyer achieved a dream when as a 15-year-old she won the 2015 Stawell Women's Gift.
Under the guidance of her father and coach Peter O'Dwyer, reaching the pinnacle of professional athletics in Australia came quickly.
It has been a long haul to capture another Gift with countless hours of training and racing week-in and week-out each summer, but that just made her return to the top of a feature podium at Keilor on Saturday all the more sweeter.
O'Dwyer has had other wins, but getting a second Gift sash is almost beyond words for her.
She has had a consistent run in Gifts this season - thirds at Frankston and Beachside, a fourth in Ballarat. "I've been around the mark, so it was good to finally get there."
O'Dwyer puts her form down to a greater focus on running this season.
"I've been able to put more into it with studies now behind me.
"I've been able to pick up my training intensity and get into better shape. It's starting to pay off," said O''Dwyer, who is a physiotherapist at Lake Health Group.
She said was also enjoying the friendly rivalry within the training group, the POD Squad.
O'Dwyer said Halle Martin, Tiana Shillito and Chloe Kinnersly had also been running well, reaching finals.
"We're pushing each other at training. It's a really enjoyable season."
O'Dwyer now continues on the path to another Stawell Easter Gift, and who knows perhaps another big moment.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
