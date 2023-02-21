Just five weeks ago, Victoria sat seventh on the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region ladder, with a spot in the top four no guarantee as the battle for finals heated up.
Now at season's end, Victoria sits atop the standings for the first time this season, clinching the minor premiership after both BMS and City Oval stumbled in round 18.
It means reigning premiers City Oval misses out on a double chance opportunity as Victoria and BMS prepare for a qualifying final.
Victoria came into its final-round clash with Creswick hopeful of a top-two finish, but knew it was an unlikely chance with BMS and City Oval expected to win.
However, shock losses to both BMS and City Oval meant that, following its dominant three-rink win, Victoria rocketed up into top spot to earn double chance in finals in spectacular fashion.
Victoria finished the home-and-away season with a league-best 12 wins, six losses and sits six points clear of second-placed BMS.
BMS came into the final round of the season in the box seat, sitting on top of the ladder and looking destined for the minor premiership.
Instead, following a three-rink defeat to a motivated Webbcona side, BMS would be considering itself lucky to still clinch a top-two finish.
If City Oval won just one rink against Sebastopol, BMS would be heading into finals in third.
Webbcona did all it could to clinch a finals berth, but Midlands' win meant it narrowly missed out.
City Oval's players would have been kicking themselves when they found out the result in BMS' match-up against Webbcona.
Had the now-third-placed side won just one rink against Sebastopol, it would be preparing for a qualifying final with Victoria, rather than an elimination clash with Midlands.
The three-rink win for Sebastopol saw it finish its season in sixth-place, rising above both Buninyong and Central Wendouree at season's end.
Midlands needed to win to play finals and on Tuesday against Buninyong it did just that.
A narrow two-rink, three-shot win saw it beat out Webbcona, which won all three rinks against BMS, for the last spot in the top four.
Bottom-placed Clunes wrapped up its season in stylish fashion, claiming just its fourth win in a clean sweep against Central Wendouree.
The defeat means Central Wendouree finishes eighth after starting the season with a 2-0 win-loss record.
Full rink results across ALL divisions can be found here.
