The Courier

Central Highlands Water partners with Ballarat and District Aboriginal Cooperative on Community Water Bottles

KG
By Kirra Grimes
February 21 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jacobi Rasalato-Kickett, Viliame Rasalato-Kickett and Kiaan Kickett of Wendouree were impressed by the "deadly" new drink bottle designs unveiled on Tuesday. Picture by Kirra Grimes

A new community partnership will champion healthy choices and environment conservation while raising funds for the local Aboriginal and Torres Strait islander population.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KG

Kirra Grimes

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.