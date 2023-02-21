A new community partnership will champion healthy choices and environment conservation while raising funds for the local Aboriginal and Torres Strait islander population.
Central Highlands Water (CHW) on Tuesday announced Ballarat and District Aboriginal Cooperative (BADAC) as a new partner in its Community Water Bottle initiative, which raises funds supporting local charitable endeavours, while promoting the health and sustainability benefits of drinking tap water.
A colourful range of reusable stainless steel drink bottles will be available to buy at the upcoming Ballarat Begonia Festival and CHW's Wendouree offices for $10 each, with 100 per cent of sales donated directly to BADAC to help fund community programs such as youth groups, elders groups, and support for Indigenous children in out-of-home care.
The new drink bottle designs include original artwork by local Indigenous artist Billy-Jay O'Toole featuring wedge tailed eagle Bunjil the creator.
CHW managing director Jeff Haydon said collaborating with BADAC was a natural choice, given the Indigenous community's strong cultural connections to and knowledge of sustainable land and water management.
BADAC's chief operating officer Jon Kanoa said said the campaign message - to choose tap water and minimise use of disposable plastic bottles - resonated with the Indigenous community because of its relevance to the health and wellbeing of individuals and families as well as the environment.
Chief executive officer Karen Heap agreed reusable bottles and drinking tap water "align strongly with BADAC's vision for healthy country and a healthy Aboriginal community".
The Ballarat Begonia Festival will be held at the Botanical Gardens from March 11-13.
Festival attendees can find the CHW site on the main lawn, near the Robert Clark Conservatory.
