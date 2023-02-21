SAVOURY or sweet? Savory course then sweets? However you like to eat them, it was all about the pancakes on Tuesday.
St Peter's Anglican Church parishioners enjoyed a two-course pancake lunch in what Father Michael O'Brien said was a great way to mark Shrove Tuesday, as the last day before the Lenten period.
Popularised as Pancake Tuesday, traditionally Shrove Tuesday has been a big cook-up of luxury pantry goods - such as eggs, flour and butter - before Lent, the 40-day period of fasting, prayer and reflection leading up to Easter.
St Peter's pancake maker Jill Godfrey served up a big batch of bolognese-filled pancakes, topped with cheese and a side of coleslaw, before strawberries and ice-cream for parishioners. Her tip was the bake the savoury ones a little before serving.
The Uniting Church's community services body Uniting Vic.Tas is also encouraging people to have a pancake fundraiser before the end of April to support families in need in Ballarat.
