The scope of civil works required for Ballarat's athletes village has been revealed, as the Victorian government advances preparations for the 2026 Commonwealth Games.
Expressions of interest will open in March for the roadworks and other civil construction, separate to the tender for the planned housing.
According to a state government media release, construction of the athletes village will include bulk earthworks, installation of new drains and sewers, the relocation of existing services such as power, gas and water, construction of new roads, upgrades to existing roads, and general demolition and clearing works.
The Ballarat athletes village will be built on the former saleyards in Delacombe, and will contain an estimated 301 new houses, ranging from one to four bedrooms.
Unlike Geelong and Bendigo there will be no apartments in Ballarat, instead the village will be made up of townhouses and houses on 80 to 210 square metre sites.
Ballarat construction companies will be encouraged to apply under the government's local jobs first policy.
Work on the village is set to begin this year and must be completed by September 2025.
Development Victoria's Commonwealth Games group head Joanne Wandel said in a statement it was a great opportunity for regional contractors to be involved in the construction of athletes villages.
"We'll work closely with the construction sector over the next three years, with significant investment being made by the Victorian Government in community infrastructure, including housing and world-class sports facilities," she said.
"This first stage of works on the villages will lay the foundations to leave a long-lasting legacy including additional housing in regional communities."
Ballarat will host the athletics and para-athletics, including the marathon, plus boxing events, with mountain biking at Creswick.
A massive infrastructure spend is currently in the planning stages, including a new overpass at Ballarat station, and thousands of new seats for Eureka Stadium.
The Commonwealth Games will run from March 17 to 29, 2026.
