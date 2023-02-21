More than 100 homes are set to be built at Bonshaw in a new residential subdivision promising something "unusual" compared to existing estates.
The River Gum Rise development proposed for the corner of Joses Lane and Ross Creek Road features about 150 house lots ranging in size from 350 to more than 600 square metres, with special attention paid to landscaping to maximise the natural beauty of the creek side site.
Melbourne-based developers ANU Corp expect house and land packages to go on sale in the next couple of months, pending Ballarat City Council approval.
ANU Corp spokesman Gordon Wearing-Smith told The Courier discussions with the council - including seeking advice on effective traffic management - were progressing well and the company was already fielding interest from prospective buyers and local builders.
River Gum Rise is ANU Corp's first residential land estate, the company previously focusing on medium to high density developments.
They've "devoted a lot of time and effort" throughout the two-year development process to getting the masterplan right, Mr Wearing-Smith said, including employing award-winning landscape architects and listening to feedback from neighbouring landholders.
"The aim is to create places people are pleased to come home to," he said.
"There's open parkland; it will encourage birdlife; all the nature strips will be planted with established trees.
"You look at other estates, from the outside it's hard to even spot one tree."
Find out more at rivergumrise.com.au.
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.