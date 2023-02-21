LGBTIQ+ youth 'safe space' coming soon

Ballarat's LGBTIQ+ youth will for the first time have access to a dedicated "safe space" offering tailored mental health and wellbeing services close to home.
The landmark initiative - driven by Drummond Street Services in partnership with Child and Family Services (CAFS) Ballarat and Wellways - secured a share in $2.85 million state government funding earlier this month, and could be up and running as soon as the middle of the year.
The initiative responds to a community-led proposal that identified the need for further targeted LGBTIQ+ wellbeing support services in the region.
CAFS CEO Wendy Sturgess on Tuesday confirmed advertising for staff at the proposed Ballarat centre had begun, and the priority going forward was to determine the best location and design for the space in consultation with the LGBTIQ+ community.
Ms Sturgess said the project - which will run on a trial basis for its first three years - marked a significant step forward for inclusion in Ballarat, empowering LGBTIQ+ young people to connect with peers and older role models and increase their sense of belonging.
"The data tells us young people who identify as LGBTIQ+ have extra challenges around mental health, their suicide rates are higher," Ms Sturgess said.
"Having a service supremely dedicated to queer young people, the hope is that more of them reach out for support."
Ange Elson, CEO of Ballarat-based not-for-profit Tiny Pride, was "incredibly confident" the initiative would "make a huge difference" to young people's lives.
"Young, rural people, especially trans people, need to go to Melbourne to get support," Ms Elson said.
"This will be a service with proper cultural sensitivity and proper professional interventions before things escalate to crisis level."
Support is available for those who may be distressed.
Phone Lifeline 13 11 14; QLife 1800 184 527; Kids Helpline 1800 551 800; beyondblue 1300 224 636.
