Lack of COVID-19 vaccine uptake could be lowering our life expectancy

VANESSA first contracted COVID-19 amid New Year's 2022, the time when Omicron was on the rise and the Delta strain was still dominant.
It was rough but she recovered well.
Vanessa (not her real name) caught her second bout of COVID-19 mid-last year and while she felt she could not say was transpired was long-COVID, her immune system was "wrecked". The 30-year-old from Ballarat bounced from ear and sinus to chest infections and seemingly endless strings of antibiotics.
Summer has been a reprieve but every now and again a bit of a cough or sore throat will crop up.
Leading COVID-19 experts Brendan Crabb, Burnet Institute's chief executive, and Deakin epidemiologist Catherine Bennett this week have called for better research to understand the effects of long-COVID and the lingering effects of COVID-19 infections or new symptoms several months after the initial infection.
Professor Crabb told a parliamentary inquiry for the first time in more than half a decade "life expectancy is going to decrease in Australia because of COVID - and largely because the message for vaccine uptake was not getting through.
This week marked the start of the rollout for the fifth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine or, effective a booster for anyone aged 18-plus who has not had a jab or infection from the virus within the past six months.
Professor Crabb said greater uptake was needed to reduce the severity of COVID-19, should people catch it, along with reducing the impact of long-COVID. He also said messaging about COVID-19 needed to change.
"Subliminally at least, it's very hard (for long COVID) be taken seriously, for employers to take it seriously for example, let alone health professionals," Professor Crabb said.
"There's a lot to learn, it's a mysterious brain fog. It sounds like it's in your head (but) it's actually brain damage. We know what brain fog is to a large extent and we should probably use some words like that."
Professor Bennett told the committee there was a need for further research to better understand long-COVID.
"Long-COVID still needs to be well understood and it affects the ability to generalise results from trials or real-world data analysis of risk factors for long-COVID," Professor Bennett said.
Vanessa said she could only speak from her experience, but said having the initial boosters before having COVID-19 a second time made a noticable different in the severity of her symptoms for the better.
Still a little apprehensive about catching COVID-19 once more, Vanessa said she was keen to get her fifth booster as soon as possible for extra protection.
There were 64 active case in Ballarat on Friday, according to the latest Victorian health department numbers, and 82 cases in the past week. This is a slight rise on a week earlier.
Experts have long insisted this is likely only a small portion of cases, due to a lack of self-reporting.
An average of five Victorian lives were lost to COVID each day in the past week.
The Courier has previously reported pharmacists in the region have been offering Moderna's bivalent vaccine as first choice for boosters in a bid to better target Omicron sub-variants.
IN OTHER NEWS
Meanwhile, a second bivalent vaccine targeting Omicron sub-variants has been approved by the Therapeutic Goods Administration.
Moderna's vaccine - elasomeran and davesomeran - will be used as a booster dose in people aged 12 years and older.
Evidence from extensive use in Canada, Europe, Japan and the United States has shown the booster provides clear reductions in hospitalisation and death, the TGA said.
Experts are still encouraging Victorians to practise COVID-safe measures such as ventilating closed spaces, socialising outdoors, masking up when unable to physically distance in confined spaces and hand hygiene.
- with Australian Associated Press
