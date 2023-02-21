The Courier

Jaylah Kennedy lands maiden win at Stawell

Updated February 21 2023 - 6:49pm, first published 6:00pm
Jaylah Kennedy returns to scale Friday At Five at Stawell. Picture by Brendan McCarthy/Racing Photos.

Ballarat apprentice jockey Jaylah Kennedy has ridden her first winner.

