Ballarat apprentice jockey Jaylah Kennedy has ridden her first winner.
The 21-year-old saluted on the Henry Dwyer-trained Friday At Five in the Brix Hotel Handicap, 1857m, at Stawell on Tuesday.
The success came at just her seventh race ride.
Kennedy is apprenticed to Dan O'Sullivan and only had her first race ride on February 5.
She was originally hoping to start her racing career late last year, but had to delay launching her career in the saddle owing to a non-racing related injury.
Kennedy is from New Zealand and has been working with O'Sullivan stable for five years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.