A door is open for the revival of a Ballarat-based VNL club with Netball Victoria to offer up to three licences outside metropolitan Melbourne as part of changes to the state league competition that will come into effect next year.
The new structure aligns with the next five-year licensing period of the competition, 2024-2028. Up to 12 licences will be offered, an increase on the current 10, and the new-look VNL will reduce from three to two divisions, Championships and Under-23, bringing it in line with other state league competitions across Australia.
Entering the state competition in the late 1990s, Ballarat's club, which took on the moniker the Pride and later the Sovereigns, played close to a decade in the VNL before its licence wasn't renewed in 2018.
Since then many of the region's best netballers have made the pilgrimage to Melbourne for the VNL's midweek games to play for the Geelong Cougars, the only regional-based club in the competition, and a host of other city-based outfits.
Since the Sovereigns' fall, the VNL has played the odd game in Ballarat. The Cougars hosted the Melbourne University Lightning at Selkirk Stadium last year.
"While our premier netball competition currently has a significant number of regional athletes involved, the opportunity for additional regional licences is exciting and will make the competition more accessible for talented regional athletes and coaches," Netball Victoria chief executive Andrea Pearman said.
Licence applications open in March.
