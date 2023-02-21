The Courier

Ballarat Cup to change date to December

Updated February 22 2023 - 8:42am, first published 8:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bankers Choice, ridden by jockey John Allen, wins the 2022 Ballarat Cup. Picture by Lachlan Bence

The Ballarat Cup will move from November to December as part of a major shuffle of Spring Carnival race meetings.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.