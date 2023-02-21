Ballarat Cup to change date to December

The Ballarat Cup will move from November to December as part of a major shuffle of Spring Carnival race meetings.
Usually held on a Saturday in mid-November, the Cup will move two weeks to the second weekend in December.
According to Racing Victoria, this means the 2023 Ballarat Cup will be run on December 9.
Major racing events in Melbourne, such as the Thousand Guineas meet, will receive a boost, however the Cox Plate, which had been rumoured to move, will remain on its traditional date.
In a media release, Racing Victoria stated all race dates would continue to be reviewed.
"This year's review identified an opportunity to enhance the metropolitan schedule in November, where there is generally better weather and less competition in the Australian sporting landscape," it states.
It was also noted the Pakenham Cup's date had not yet been decided.
"The dates of the Cranbourne, Ballarat and Pakenham Cups will change next season, but they will retain prominent timeslots where the Clubs can continue to deliver fantastic meetings for fans and participants," Racing Victoria's executive general manager Matt Welsh said in a statement.
"Extensive consultation with trainers and owners was highly valuable with feedback helping to shape today's announcement.
"Work is continuing with Clubs on the broader spring program and this will intersect with our annual prizemoney process. We will have more announcements to make in the weeks and months ahead."
