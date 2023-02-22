Cup's date shift a harsh outcomes for major country clubs | OPINION

Racing Victoria has turned its back on three of the state's biggest country clubs in making sweeping changes to the Victorian Spring Carnival.
Cranbourne, Ballarat and Pakenham Cups have been shifted from key dates which each of the clubs worked tirelessly and successfully to establish as marquee meetings late in the carnival and into summer.
There was a consultation process, but the premier metropolitan-based Victoria, Melbourne and Moonee Valley racing clubs were always going to largely get what they wanted - no matter what their country counterparts put forward.
Racing Victoria made it quite clear throughout the spring carnival review that it was all about "owning" November.
The parent body obviously did not see having the Ballarat Cup two weeks after the Melbourne Cup Carnival was allowing the industry to meet this objective.
Unfortunately, this is the way it works in all sports, with the grassroots at the bottom of the pecking order, no matter how strong the case and how loud the noise.
There is no question that for the Victorian racing industry to prosper for the benefit of all - participants and clubs across the board - important slots on the calendar at key times of the year must be capitalised on to the full.
Spring is right at the top of this list.
It is the one time that the non-racing public become aware of thoroughbred racing and all the frills which make up the spring carnival.
Up to now that has been achieved through October and early November with the Cox Plate, Caulfield Cup and Melbourne Cup Week.
RV was happy with that and on the back of it Cranbourne, Ballarat and Pakenham Cups were given the opportunity round out the spring.
There were no guarantees, but they built up feature race days worthy of being run at any of the big metropolitan venues.
This is what makes it so disappointing. After doing all the work to ensure the dates retain a marquee status, each club has to effectively start again.
There will be different levels of impact, with Cranbourne back one week (replacing Ballarat) and Ballarat back two weeks (replacing Pakenham) to the second Saturday in December, which now being in summer and further from the Melbourne Cup Carnival gives it a completely different perspective.
Pakenham is the worst affected of all. It does not have a date for its Cup. It has been told discussions will continue to find the best alternative date available.
That's hardly good enough and Ballarat Turf Club will be grateful it does not find itself in that situation.
For all that, the die is cast.
Crannbourne, Ballarat and Pakenham have to make the most of what they have been dealt.
They will certainly do that, just as they have in the past.
