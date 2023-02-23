A cloud of dust sent billowing over Ballarat's south in the last few weeks has been caused by capping works at an old tip.
The problem came to a head for the people of the Morgan Street area in Sebastopol last Friday afternoon, with winds gusting at more than 60kmh.
Infrastructure and Environment Director Bridget Weatherall said the City was rehabilitating capping at the former Whitehorse Road landfill - a requirement under the Local Government and Environment Protection acts.
"The purpose of these works is to further enhance the long-term protection of the environment, and to ensure that any risks associated with the closed landfill continue to be mitigated," she said.
"The work will reduce slopes, prevent erosion and provide an enhanced surface area that will support the establishment of vegetation and allow for improved site maintenance."
The work is expected to wrap up sometime before July.
Ms Weatherall said the council was putting extra dust suppression measures in place to make sure dust didn't travel off site in hot, windy days.
Workers were seen watering down the site this week.
"There are no health issues to the general public in relation to the activity," she said.
"If residents have any further questions, please contact our Customer Support team via phone on 5320 5500 or email info@ballarat.vic.gov.au."
The Environment Protection Authority said no reports of excessive dust from the old landfill had filtered through to them recently.
The EPA advised that the local government authority responsible for the site was the first port of call.
Members of the public can report pollution by:
