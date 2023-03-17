Eastern Oval was full of excitement on Saturday for the 2023 BCA grand final between East Ballarat and Wendouree.
Our photographers were there to capture the day, along with action from the State League 3 NW soccer clash between the Vikings and Westside Strikers at St Georges Reserve.
We were also on the sidelines for the State League 5 clash between Ballarat SC and Wyndham and Trekardo Park.
Check out the gallery above, who's in it this week?
