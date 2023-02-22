The Courier

Four hopefuls, two finals spots, one round | Ballarat Cricket Association firsts teams

Matt Currill
By Matt Currill
Updated February 24 2023 - 7:38am, first published February 22 2023 - 2:03pm
Four hopefuls, two finals spots, one round | BCA firsts teams

A frantic final round of the Ballarat Cricket Association regular season has four sides sweating on their finals hopes as Napoleons-Sebastopol and East Ballarat prepare to meet in a do-or-die clash for both the premiership hopefuls.

