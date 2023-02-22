Four hopefuls, two finals spots, one round | BCA firsts teams

A frantic final round of the Ballarat Cricket Association regular season has four sides sweating on their finals hopes as Napoleons-Sebastopol and East Ballarat prepare to meet in a do-or-die clash for both the premiership hopefuls.
For all the possibilities, the most realistic avenue means the winner between Naps-Sebas and the Hawks will finish fourth - behind Wendouree, Darley and Mt Clear.
Despite boasting something close to comfort, the Mounties, who have the bye, will hope Golden Point doesn't pull off a miracle and keep its premiership defence alive.
Napoleons-Sebastopol slipped from third to fourth with its loss to Golden Point last weekend. Its last win came over a month ago - owing to a loss, an abandoned match and a bye in the previous three rounds.
It plays host to an East Ballarat side that trails by only two points on the ladder and is rested after the bye.
The Hawks' last outing brought an outright win against Brown Hill, having dismissed the Bulls for 90 and 100. Harli Givvens starred in the second innings with 5-9 off 6.5 overs.
History does little to suggest a favourite in the must-win match. Naps-Sebas and the Hawks' round two match was lost to rain.
Form offers little guidance, either.
East Ballarat has won just two of its past five completed matches, compared with Naps-Sebas' four, but that run stretches back to December due to a number of byes and wash-outs.
While finals remain a mathematical possibility for Golden Point, it needs a lot to go its way.
First, the Pointies need to earn the 10 points from an outright win against Brown Hill - an opponent high on confidence after celebrating its first win since round three last weekend.
Then, Golden Point has to hope for East Ballarat to only notch a first innings win against Naps-Sebas.
Should all eventuate, the Pointies and Hawks would both progress to finals, finishing level on 55 points and bundling Mt Clear out of the top four.
Likes its opponent, Golden Point enters the weekend brimming with confidence.
An unbeaten Manny De Zoysa century and timely Josh White 70 saw the Pointies recover from 1-4 to surpass Naps-Sebas' 199.
Golden Point was an emphatic victor over Brown Hill in round 10, notching a 156-run one-day win on the back of a Josh White century.
Seamer Daniel McDonald also starred, taking 4-34 off his 10 overs.
Having not featured against Naps-Sebas, should McDonald miss a second game in a row, Golden Point has the luxury of turning to another in-form quick.
Simon Ogilvie took career-best figures of 7-55 off 20 overs the last time he had the ball in hand.
Elsewhere, Wendouree and Darley are presented with opportunities to find their best form with their finals berths long confirmed.
After defeating Darley last weekend, Wendouree has one hand on the minor premiership as it prepares to host Buninyong in a top-plays-bottom affair.
For the Red Caps' batting unit, it's a welcome chance to re-find confidence at the crease. A match-winning Heath Pyke 81 not out against Darley papered over a dismal batting performance that once had the Red Caps staring down defeat at 7-108.
An unlikely Red Caps loss opens the door for Darley to claim the minor premiership with a win against second-to-last Ballarat-Redan.
Although the Lions travel to Alfredton rueing a missed opportunity last weekend, there were plenty of positives.
Madushanka Ekayanka snared 5-45, all but ensuring he'll finish as the season's leading wicket-taker with at least one scalp against the Two Swords.
Ballarat-Redan is coming off a heavy loss to Mt Clear, although opener Max Riding's unbeaten 48 in the second innings gives reason for optimism.
Darley was a dominant nine-wicket winner in the one-day reverse fixture.
A Danza Hyatt five-wicket haul saw Ballarat Redan dismissed with 89 before Dilan Chandima (60* off 33 balls) guided the Lions to victory in the 11th over.
BALLARAT-REDAN V DARLEY
Ballarat-Redan: Zac Jenkins(c), Jayden Hayes, Robert Hind, Matthew Aikman, David Carton, Nathan Patrikeos, Jack Landwehr, Jack Gilbey, Max Riding, Michael Hayes, Paddy O'Brien, Chris Egan
Darley: Ben Longhurst(c), Bradley Barnes, Andrew Pickett, Drew Locke, Mitchell Ward, Rockey Hoey, Dayle Locke, Dilan Chandima, Harry Killoran, Hasitha Wickramasinghe, Madushanka Ekanayaka, Danza Hyatt
NAPOLEONS-SEBASTOPOL V EAST BALLARAT
Napoleons-Sebastopol: No team provided
East Ballarat: Jacob Eyers(c), Lewis Hodgins, Harry Ganley, Rory Low, Harli Givvens, Tristan Dixon, Bradley Whittaker, Chris Jerram, Joshua Brown, Abhilasha Rodrigo, Hayden Walters, Adam Eddy
WENDOUREE V BUNINYONG
Wendouree: Mathew Begbie(c), Thomas Godson, Heath Pyke, Ryan Simmonds, Tom Batters, Brandon Weatherson, Tristan Maple, Liam Brady, Sam Peeters, Cole Roscholler, Ashley McCafferty, Liam Wood
Buninyong: Harrison Bond(c), Brad Byrnes, Bailey Ryan, Mitchell Tierney, Hudson Palmer, Ethan Giri, Nicholas Schiemer, Fletcher Downs, Darcye Moloney, Rory Fisher, Pattin Tausif, Ajay Panday
GOLDEN POINT V BROWN HILL
Golden Point: Joshua Pegg(c), Joshua White, Lachlan Herring, Daniel White, Andrew Falkner, Simon Ogilvie, Daniel McDonald, Jack Bambury, Lukas Pegg, Angus Watson, Manjula De Zoysa, Andrew Warrick
Brown Hill : Tom Bourke-Finn(c), Ryan Knowles, Reece Wynd, Hamish Irvin, Kento Dobell, Fraser Hunt, Jaxon Thomas, Prabath Priyankara, Nathan Porter, Shashi Fernando, Akila Lakshan, Dean Romeril
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
