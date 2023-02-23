The Pyrenees Shire Council now has a dedicated flood recovery team after multiple deluges hit the shire in October and November.
Former Pyrenees Recreation Development Coordinator Jane Bowker will lead the team
Flood Recovery Officer Tony Grimme will focus on maintaining strong connections with support agencies - while Infrastructure Rehabilitation Coordinator Kim Whytcross will focus on working with local contractors to rebuild infrastructure.
They will be supported by administrator Gillian Matthews, who the Council said would bring a strong project management focus and a wealth of local knowledge.
"We're really pleased to have these experienced professionals to work with our communities and our contractors to deliver this recovery plan and build resilience in our community," Pyrenees Chief Executive Jim Nolan said.
"The job of recovering from last year's flood events is a huge one.
"While efforts are well underway we still have a long way to go.
"Having a dedicated, experienced team that can tackle the many aspects of this task without taking key Council staff away from their regular roles is a welcome development."
Ms Bowker said the team would deliver a recovery program that emphasised the health and wellbeing of impacted individuals, businesses, and communities.
The team will also coordinate the rebuilding of damaged community infrastructure, aimed at making them more resilient against future weather where possible.
Councillors approved the Pyrenees Shire Flood Recovery Plan on Tuesday.
Meanwhile the O'Brien/Elliott family caught up in the Lexton floods in October have now found a home in Beaufort, allowing the family of six to live under one roof.
After water inundated their Sunraysia Highway house on October 6-7, the young family was split over three homes.
"We're all together now," mum Kara O'Brien said on Thursday.
"The kids are all able to go to school in Beaufort, except for our eldest, who's always gone to school in Ballarat.
"We've pulled just about everything out of the Lexton house now."
The Pyrenees was initially excluded from a Federal flood recovery grant program.
But it was rectified within hours of a story run by The Courier.
"The grant money has helped but it doesn't cover everything," Ms O'Brien said.
"There are still things we need to replace."
She said it was unlikely they would not move back into the Lexton home.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
