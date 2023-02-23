The Courier
Flood recovery is now a permanent job for Pyrenees Shire personnel after spring deluge

By Gabrielle Hodson
February 24 2023 - 4:00am
Kara O'Brien at her former Lexton home in October, which was inundated multiple times with floodwater from the Burnbank Creek. Locals generously donated food and children's clothing. Picture by Gabrielle Hodson.

The Pyrenees Shire Council now has a dedicated flood recovery team after multiple deluges hit the shire in October and November.

