Where to find Ballarat's best autumn leaves | Out & About magazine

Thanks to social media platforms such as Instagram, streets and parks adorned with beautiful autumn leaves have become a tourism destination in their own right. Ballarat has its fair share of autumnal hotspots where you can take some spectacular photos.
A little further afield, Daylesford is dotted with stunning autumn leaf displays - check out the views from Wombat Hill Botanical Gardens and the nearby vine outside Cliffy's Emporium.
Once you've found the perfect vista, be mindful of things such as composition and light. Don't wait too long into the season, however keep in mind that a touch of frost can also be beautiful. Whenever you visit, aim to shoot during those golden hours.
Depending on where you are, also be mindful not to block traffic and make sure you're not venturing onto private property. Pose, shoot and leave.
