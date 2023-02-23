Major backer stays on board for Cup Day despite date change

Magic Millions will remain a key player for this year's Ballarat Cup meeting.
Ballarat Turf Club chief executive officer Belinda Glass confirmed that the Gold Coast-based thoroughbred auction house was staying on board as a major backer despite the change of date for Cup Day.
A newly announced revamp of the Victorian Spring Carnival calendar in November has pushed the Ballarat Cup back two weeks to Saturday, December 9.
"I am pleased to be able announce that Magic Millions has committed for 2023."
The Magic Millions 2yo and 3yo/4yo classic are the two major support races on the Ballarat Cup program.
The Cup Day partnership goes back to 2012, when the first Ballarat 2yo Clockwise Classic was run.
The 2yo classic was worth $250,000 last year and 3yo/4yo classic $175,000.
Each event is programmed as a lead up for Victorian horses to the rich Magic Millions Gold Coast carnival in January.
Glass said she did not believe the date change would mean too many changes for the Cup Day program. She believes though there is a possibility of a flow-on effect for BTC race dates.
Glass said with the Cup meeting later, the annual race track maintenance works would also be pushed back.
The club has been in the habit of not racing in December and January while these works are carried out.
She said having the Cup on December 9 might see this schedule pushed back into February.
Glass said the club would have to see whether this meant having dates now in February move into November after the BTC's Melbourne Cup eve meeting.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.