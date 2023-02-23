Issued Today at 3:15 PM.
This Watch and Act message is being issued for Ballyrogan, Buangor, Challicum.
This message replaces the Advice message issued at 3:01 pm.
Staying close to a building where you can shelter is the safest option, as conditions can change suddenly.
Continue to stay informed and monitor conditions.
What you should do:
If the situation changes you will need to leave quickly. Plan to:
Impacts in your area:
This message was issued by Country Fire Authority.
The next update is expected by 23/02/2023 09:00 pm or as the situation changes.
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.