TWO-time world champion Feliks Zemdegs can work the popularised three-by-three-by-three cubes in about five seconds.
Those keen to figure out how Zemdegs applies his trade have the chance to see him in action in Ballarat this weekend. The Melburnian, widely billed as one of the greatest speedcuber of all time and star of Netflix series The Speed Cubers, is competing in a two-day Speedcubing Australia event at St Patrick's Cathedral Hall.
Ballarat speedcubing organiser Aaron Spiller said the best in the world can crack the puzzle in an average of less than 7.5 seconds. Spiller's best time is nine seconds flat and he averages about 14 seconds.
While the sport is about the time, Spiller said the speedcubing community had a strong focus on personal records and helping each other to better your own times.
But it was fascinating to see the best at their game. Spiller's friend Michael Tripodi is one of the world's best blindfolded speedcubers. This is a discipline in which competitors get a chance to look at the cubes before them before being blindfolded and trying to solve them all in order - an event that Spiller said was difficult if you dropped a cube in the process.
"As soon as anyone discovers something new they all share it - the only advantage is how well you can do it," Spiller said. "A look of people in competition can' win championships but you can try and beat yourself.
"Personal records are a big thing, especially a personal record streak in competition."
Spiller, aged 22, gradually got into speedcubing after finding one of his dad's Rubik's cubes, YouTubing how to solve it and then watching more videos on how to get faster.
He has been competing for almost five years in a sport that has taken him to every state in Australia and - all going to plan - with an international debut for the world championships in South Korea later this year.
The Ballarat speedcubing event this weekend will feature about 150 competitiors of all ages and abilities across a range of cubes, blindfold competitions and more unique variations such as the pyraminx and skweb. Spiller, as host, could choose the categories and made sure to select his favourites.
Anyone is welcome to watch, free of charge. Competition starts 9am on Saturday with finals from Sunday, 8.30am.
