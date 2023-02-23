Capacity field for Miners Rest Community Cup

BALLARAT Turf Club has attracted a capacity field - 14 plus four emergencies - for the $75,000 CVLX Miners Rest Community Cup, 1600m, on Sunday.
The feature is a heat of a series for Victorian trainers with limited metropolitan success last season and culminates in a $250,000 final at Moonee Valley on Saturday, March 18.
Ballarat trainer Henry Dwyer has two of the top weights - Budd Fox, which has shown promise as a jumper, and Our Destrier. He also has Harbourmaster engaged.
Matt Cumani also has a strong presence with the smart Khekhoe second-up and Hanaady.
The race meeting features eight races, with the first at 12.15pm
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.