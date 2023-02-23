The Courier

Capacity field for Miners Rest Community Cup

Updated February 23 2023 - 3:49pm, first published 3:40pm
BALLARAT Turf Club has attracted a capacity field - 14 plus four emergencies - for the $75,000 CVLX Miners Rest Community Cup, 1600m, on Sunday.

Local News

