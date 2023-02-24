CHNL adding fourth senior competition

Central Highlands Netball League will have D grade games this year.
The new senior competition is being introduced to cater for clubs with an excess number of players.
The CHNL annual meeting on Tuesday night agreed to the expansion.
CHNL president Natalie Clarke said while there might be as few as six teams initially, it was a starting point with potential to grow.
She said it was all about ensuring players were not forced out of the game owing to lack of opportunity.
Clarke said a D grade competition had been under consideration for a few years, but until now interest had not been sufficient to give it a go.
She said there was the possibility that with some junior players being put in the mix that more clubs might get on board.
The CHNL is giving clubs until April 14 - a week before the first home and away round - to enter a team.
D grade games will be played after 17/under fixtures and comprise 10-minute quarters.
ALL CHNL executive and committee members have been re-elected for another year, including: vice-president, Jordan O'Keefe; secretary, Anne Wade; results secretary, Shelley Lockhart; treasurer, Trish White; committee, Pam Davidson, Glenda Jones. There remains one vacancy.
NOMINATIONS have opened for CHNL 13 and under, 15/under and 17/under representative coaches, players and team managers.
Central Highlands will take part in the Netball Victoria Association Championships for the western region in Warrnambool on Sunday, June 4, and 2023 and an inter-league challenge against Colac District Football Netball League in Colac on Sunday, June 18.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
