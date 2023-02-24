The Courier

CHNL introducing D grade tomeet player overflow

By David Brehaut
Updated February 24 2023 - 2:39pm, first published 1:00pm
CHNL adding fourth senior competition

Central Highlands Netball League will have D grade games this year.

