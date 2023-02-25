The intersection of Hertford Street, Smythes Road, Sutton Street and Tait Street is a very busy intersection.
I remember when I visited a friend of mine, eight years ago, when I lived in Melbourne, this intersection was reasonably quiet.
Now, eight years on my children and I have moved up here to enjoy the quieter, calmer, more relaxed atmosphere of Ballarat.
Everything has been really good except that I have noticed that this one intersection where students from both Delacombe Primary School and Phoenix P-12 Community College cross everyday has become quite busy.
I refuse to allow my child, who attends Delacombe Primary School to cross at this intersection by himself.
I fear the day when I turn out of my side street into Tait Street and see that a child has been hit by a motor vehicle.
This intersection urgently requires traffic lights to be installed and if that is not possible, then school crossing guards to be employed to aid drivers to become more aware of pedestrians.
Narelle Dare, Sebastopol.
It's easy to do a report and nothing happens.
It's what Governments and Local councils do to appease the masses. Councillors and the community need to take ownership of the issue and say it's not okay.
Melbourne has spent years enlarging its road works and each time it is after the fact, after the crowds have come. By the time it is done the rejuvenation of the system is very short term.
Ballarat started with the Ring road bypass and stopped at the Western Highway.
The road space appears to be up to Cuthberts Rd but somehow a great number of trees got planted in the space.
Why? Lack of planning, lack of thinking.
Governing to me is about future thinking. Reports are created and we need to ensure they are continually reviewed to ensure they don't become out of date before their time.
I think this is a responsibility of the councillors to ensure we are learning from the past good and bad practices and then adapting them to look forward with inspiration for the future.
Health, social services and transportation are all items which continually need review with adjustments to the current conditions.
A road report 10 years out of date means we are not reviewing. "We" are the royal we of you and me. If Ballarat is wanting to get more money for improvements we must work together.
Ron Crafter, Lake Wendouree.
Looking through the 68 excellent photographs published in (The Courier, Mon, 20 Feb) taken at the very well attended Cycle Classic from Lake Wendouree, observations can be made.
Excluding the kids having fun and the younger students, the cyclists all seem to be mature adults.
I expect that the kids were driven to Lake Wendouree by their parents and helpers.
Were there many cars parked around Lake Wendouree for the Classic?
The mature adult cyclists, long distance cycle route riders and people on bikes, were, I guess drivers or partners of drivers. Event organisers and marshalls drove.
Some locals probably rode their bike to the event and were not a driver at all.
But, they probably use taxis, buses and trains, so, do contribute tax. Repudiation of the fallacy is in the photographs.
All bike riders, even transported kids, contribute to paying income tax, vehicle registration, fuel tax, GST, insurance and driving licences.
David Chadderton, Wendouree
People have a right to their privacy and good natural light without shadows from towering high rise buildings such as planned for Humffray Street?
I can only imagine what the large foundation holes and drilling will do to the heritage style homes which already exist along that street.
The intersection at Eastwood and Humffray St as well as Main Road will have increased traffic.
There are plenty of other areas that the development would be better suited to.
Leave the charm of Bakery Hill the way it is. Developers only care about themselves and try to hoodwink local residents.
At the end of the day, these are people's homes and their community and council should protect the interests of residents like John and Lucy and all the other devastated families in the area.
Kim Aspland, Mt Clear.
Does Ballarat want or need this sort of Melbourne-style high-rise, high-density over-development at the Sim's Timber Yard in Humffray Street South?
A high-yield developer obviously thinks so.
David Perdon, Golden Point.
I was really disappointed to read in The Courier that the City of Ballarat is planning to spend $12000 on a junket overseas.
Surely this money could have been spent on better things around the Ballarat area. What a waste of ratepayers' money.
Geoff Rundell, Sebastopol
Most estimates of our maximum allowable annual climate budget to control global warming, show that an allocation of between 1.5 and three tonnes of CO2 equivalent per person is sustainable, though hard to achieve.
A return long-haul flight to Europe blows this allocation in 24 hours at six to 12 tonnes per person.
Our capacity to ignore the inequitable nature of this emissions indulgence is an extreme example of cognitive dissonance, especially as by sheer weight of numbers it must be the case that many of those choosing to fly must have voted for strong climate action.
Patrick Hockey, Clunes
We, along with many other residents and ratepayers of Ballarat are of the firm belief that there are better lighting options for Lake Wendouree to the one that is proposed by the Ballarat City Council.
Options that are better for the environment, less damaging to the flora and fauna that call the lake home, less intrusive and much less costly to ratepayers in installation, ongoing maintenance and long term operation.
Our council in implementing this project have failed to accurately assess the environmental impact, ignored environmental research, and have been unwilling to consider the many environmental concerns raised by the ratepayers and residents of Ballarat.
We are not suggesting our council abandon this project, rather, we are asking for the project to be reviewed and other lighting options considered, options that can provide all stake holders with much better outcomes.
With creativity, thought and consideration the Lake Wendouree Lighting project could achieve an innovative, sustainable lighting option for Ballarat's greatest asset that future generations can be proud of.
Leanne and Mark Scott, Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.