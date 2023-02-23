Solid and secure warehouse | Commercial property

Colliers Ballarat is delighted to offer for sale by auction 4A/20 Elizabeth Street in Delacombe.
This unique solid brick warehouse offering comprises 507 square metres (approx.) of Zoned Industrial 1 land, with a building area of 281 square metres (approx.) and an additional 226 square metres (approx.) of yard space.
The property boasts an abundance of natural light with heritage character features, concrete flooring, high roller door access and includes a disabled toilet for easy accessibility.
This is a rare chance to join the many eclectic mix of adjoining craft businesses and owners of the popular Gun Cotton Industrial Estate.
Located in Gun Cotton Complex one street south of Latrobe Street, this is a choice location between Ballarat's CBD, Delacombe Town Centre and the Western Residential Growth Zone.
This is a fantastic opportunity to position your business in a busy hub, or establish the ultimate pad for unwinding and storing a boat, caravan or other toys.
