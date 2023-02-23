A spectacular residence | Feature property

The Courier

513 Ascot Street South, Redan | A spectacular residence

By Feature Property
Updated February 24 2023 - 9:11am, first published 8:30am
A spectacular residence
  • 513 Ascot Street South, Redan
  • Bed 4 | Bath 3 | Carparks 2
  • $1,395,000 - $1,495,000
  • Agency: PRDnationwide Ballarat
  • Agents: Penny Shields on 0418 545 794 and Robert McClure on 0418 508 808
  • Inspect: Saturday, 2pm - 2.30pm

This amazing fully renovated Victorian Home is situated in a tree-lined street with easy city access, offering everything you could possibly want to entertain your family and friends.

