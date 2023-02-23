A spectacular residence | Feature property

This amazing fully renovated Victorian Home is situated in a tree-lined street with easy city access, offering everything you could possibly want to entertain your family and friends.
The formal entrance leads to the generous open family living area. The stunning kitchen has stone benchtops, stainless steel appliances and ample draws and storage space, making it the perfect place to prepare meals. The generous dining and family room includes a built-in desk and overlooks the private rear courtyard.
The second living area is an ideal place for children to spread out their toys. The third living area is enormous (15x8 metres approx.) and comes complete with a wood heater, making it the ultimate party room.
Relax in the huge indoor heated pool or separate spa, in a light-filled area that has plenty of room for any gym equipment.
The huge master bedroom has an oversized walk-in robe and private ensuite, and there's an additional three bedrooms and two bathrooms - plenty of room for the family, or guests coming to stay.
The property has front and rear access, a rear triple garage with room for a hoist, double carport, and space to store a large caravan.
There is also 10 kw of solar power and water tanks, all set in delightful gardens on a 1140 square metre (approx.) block.
