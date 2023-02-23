Lifestyle property with the lot | House of the Week

Bordering the Creswick State Forest, this eight-acre property is located in Ballarat's premier lifestyle property precinct.
The two storey home boasts views all the way to the Pyrenees Ranges. It has four bedrooms, including the master with a walk-in robe and ensuite, along with a dedicated office and a second office or fifth bedroom.
The upstairs level comprises spacious living zones that include formal lounge and dining spaces, plus the open plan family living space from which you can enjoy the uninterrupted views.
The large kitchen has stone benchtops, quality stainless steel appliances and a walk-in pantry.
Lower-level living spaces include a rumpus room and media room along with two bathrooms.
Other highlights include Cbus electrical, Sectrol Security, reverse cycle heating/cooling, a combustion wood-heater, polished timber floors and an open fireplace. The inground swimming pool has solar and electric heating options.
Looking to find your forever home? Check out our Open for Inspection map - click on each icon for details.
Outside is a shedding complex that incorporates a self-contained two-bedroom unit complete with bathroom and kitchen.
There is also lock-up garages, carports and a stable complex with two stable boxes, tack rooms and day yards.
Further features include three dams, tank water storage, an established garden and a 12.5KW solar power system.
Click here to read this week's realestateview.com.au emag.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.