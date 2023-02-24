FOR those who have never experienced Boat Race day, it is hard to give justice to the parochialism that tends to hit a fever pitch.
There are the drummed arrivals, the war cries, the capes.
This is a Ballarat tradition that has survived droughts and a pandemic in the best part of two decades' rowing.
A good, relentless spit crew brings the colour that makes Ballarat Associated Schools' Head of the Lake different from other regattas.
This is about school pride: Ballarat schools in showdowns on the water to claim coveted crowns for an annual hit-out that, at least for the boys' program, dates back more than a century.
Boat Race fuels inter-generational tribalism. It is the stuff of folklore.
For so long the waters were for a select handful of schools but, like Boat Race itself, this has changed and evolved. More schools have a taste of what this hunt for glory is all about.
BAS has a whole suite of inter-school sports. Boat Race is different because it brings not only schools all to the one venue, but whole swarms of alumni and those just wanting to experience a little of the gutteral pride this event generates.
The marquee races, boys' and girls' Head of the Lake, are tough - tough enough to have generated a string of Olympic rowers who have rowed in this furore when they were at school.
This includes the likes of Brian Vear, Paul Reedy, Anthony Edwards, Christian Ryan and James Marburg (St Patrick's College), Emily Martin and Lucy Stephan (Ballarat Grammar), Katrina Werry (Ballarat Clarendon College) and Gary Gullock (Ballarat High School).
Not to mention that crews in action at Lake Wendouree on Sunday get to enjoy one of only two Olympic rowing venues in Australia.
For the uninitiated, of which there are likely to be scores after pandemic restrictions, the closest thing we can liken Boat Race fervour to is the crowds in Australian Rules football.
City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson, well-known for his Carlton allegiance, has again been calling on constituents to bend this parochialism a bit to adopt Western Bulldogs as their second team
A day before Boat Race, the Bulldogs' AFL squad has its first major pre-season hit-out at Mars. The Bulldogs arrived on Wednesday to reinvest time in the community face-to-face for the first time in three years. They have made clear Ballarat is well-established 'Doggies' territory on and off the field ever since they staked their claim in late 2014.
Almost 10 years later, Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge flagged he had wanted an inter-club practice match in Ballarat against North Melbourne - the very club the Dogs booted out of town to set up their Ballarat kennel. The only thing stopping this a potential reigniting old turf scars was a round-ball game on Mars Stadium next week.
Had Beveridge and his team instead succeeded, Ballarat would have seen up close Alastair Clarkson in his first pre-season at the Kangaroos' helm.
Clarkson was a Ballarat Clarendon College boarder. There is a strong likelihood this top 'Roo still knows his Ring-a-Roo. Those cries are hard to shake.
