The Courier
Opinion

MELANIE WHELAN: Head of the Lake's evokes deep-seated school pride

February 25 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Loreto College spit crew leaders in full voice for the 2020 Head of the Lake before the first pandemic restrictions. Picture by Adam Trafford

FOR those who have never experienced Boat Race day, it is hard to give justice to the parochialism that tends to hit a fever pitch.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.