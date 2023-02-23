Ballarat Region Athletic Centre has a sizeable contingent of competitors at the Victorian Junior Track and Field Championships at Lakeside Stadium in Melbourne.
Ballarat regional development leader Ashley Anderson said some 50 athletes were contesting the three-day event for under-14s to under-18s.
Ballarat is also represented by officials and support staff.
He said BRAC clubs were hoping to follow the same successful vein as the state country championships at Geelong.
Anderson said Ballarat had numerous medal hopes at the three-day event, with multiple thrower Chantelle Leslie-Hughes (Eureka), long and triple jumper Molly Fraser (Harriers), middle distance runner Aria Violini (YCW) and discus and javelin thrower Jace Murray (Wendouree) among them.
He said Leslie-Hughes had enjoyed a stellar first AVSL season, improving rapidly across all four throwing events under the guidance of Shane Benbow, with discus becoming a favourite.
Anderson said Fraser had burst out of the blocks to break the BRAC open triple jumping record in week one of the AVSL season, with the 16-year-old landing 11.84m.
Coached by Paul Cleary, she then followed up in week three with a leap of 12.19m
Fraser is competing in the triple jump, long jump and the 200m.
Anderson said Violini was as cool as ever on the track and had strengthened her under-14 times during the AVSL season.
He said her season highlights had included gold medals in 1500m and 3000m at the country championships.
Anderson said Murray had shown his power in the discus and javelin throughout the AVSL season, highlighting his technical ability.
He looks ready to take the next step.
The meet started on Friday night. Saturday's program starts at 10am and Sunday's event starts at 9.30am.
The junior meet is a lead up to the Victorian Track and Field Championships for under-20 and open athletes at Lakeside Stadium on March 3-5, when Ballarat's four clubs will also be well represented.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.