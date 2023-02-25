CENTRAL Park's hallowed turf once again looms as a crossroads for Kiara Reddingius.
The Stawell arena, home to Australia's richest footrace each Easter, is the place that ultimately set Reddingius on a path to become a Winter Olympian in the bobsleigh - an unexpected twist for the heptathlete who hails from outback town Leonora in Western Australia's Goldfields-Esperance region.
Timing has been everything for Reddingius in developing sporting and now also a professional career with Ballarat-based mining exploration company Red Rock as a community and environment liaison.
But Reddingius was unsure what Stawell might serve up in about one month's time, whether it will fuel her running or put her back on the ice.
The transition back to elite athletics from the 2022 Beijing Games has been physically tougher for the 31-year-old in trying to lose the extra body weight she had needed as a bobsleigh brakewoman.
In less than four months from committing to the bobsleigh campaign, Reddingius needed to put on about 10 kilograms in body weight for the power to better push the sled. A key part of this was hitting weights in the gym at least five times a week, a step up from the one or two sessions Reddingius would typically do for running.
Reddingius said her body responded well to the gym but finding the balance between heavy and strong was a juggle. Similarly, finding strength while being light is now her challenge in adjusting back to running.
You can still see Reddingius' explosive power from the bobsleigh and her results in this month's Ballarat Gift carnival were telling: second in the 70-metre final and sixth in the 120m final, both off the backmark.
Reddingius starts 70-metre handicaps in the Victorian Athletic League in blistering pace. The top-end of her 120m racing is "not 100 per cent" but Reddingius was confident she could work this out in time for Stawell's marquee women's event.
Also fuelling Reddingius is wanting to change the fact she has never reached a Stawell final.
Growing up in Western Australia, Reddingius had never heard of Stawell or the town's Gift legend each Easter.
She enjoyed sports but never felt she excelled.
Athletics appealed to Reddingius when she moved to Perth for university because she could be social, make some friends, but ultimately her performance came down to her alone.
"My coach saw a lot of potential in me - I don't care about that but I do care about improve and how to get better," Reddingius said. "I jump all-in if there's something I'm doing. I became fitter and stronger, I was eating better.
"I'm a generalist in everything I do. When he asked what I wanted to do I told him I liked sprinting and high jump. He laughed...I am not big but he realised I must be strong. I did not become exceptional at one thing. He chose [heptathlon] for me."
Within five years, Reddingius was competing with the nation's best. She chalked up the second best performance within Commonwealth Games standards but was overlooked for the 2018 Games.
Determined to improve and prove her game, Reddingius moved to Melbourne.
It was at Stawell, not long after the Games, that Reddingius was approached by an Australian bobsleigh manager and asked whether she had ever considered bobsleigh. Her strength on the grass had impressed.
But Reddingius had needed to launch a crowd funded campaign to get to Stawell because her focus on Commonwealth Games qualification had left her unable to work.
Bobsled, for Australians, is entirely self-funded and based in the northern hemisphere.
Reddingius went back to athletics training but had a string of niggling injuries. A couple of years later, a bobsleigh pilot rang and asked Reddingius whether she had heard of bobsled. Once again she turned it down.
Pandemic lockdowns gave Reddingius time to think and staying at home saved money. As more lockdowns started to roll out and borders were closing, Reddingius realised if ever it were likely to happen, now was the time.
Reddingius rang the pilot and asked whether a brakeman was still needed. A month later Reddinghius was training in Sydney then moving to the United States to train in a purpose built ice-house to properly practice and coordinate their start on the ice.
Standing at the top of the run, Reddingius said there was no room to have fear. Like always, she was in this with everything and being scared could not be a factor.
Everything changed again in a five-week pre-season in Europe, just out from the Olympics, when Australia's women's bobsleigh teams were shuffled.
Reddingius was partnered with Australia's number one pilot Bree Walker for a World Cup meet in Austria. They had only met that week.
Change came at the expense of Ararat's Sarah Blizzard, an experienced professional runner whose dad has long been involved in the team behind the Stawell Gift. Blizzard had been struggling with concussion, then COVID-19.
Reddingius and Walker only had a couple of runs before the Olympics. They were shaping up for third in one run before a crash.
Each turn is navigated by the pilot with the slightest tugs on levers inside the sled while it hurtles at speeds up to 110km/h. Reddingius said there is an element of taking risks to get even the slightest edge in split-second timing differences.
After her 30m starting burst, Reddingius must jump in the bobsleigh, put her head down and hang on. There is a barrier at the back of the sleigh about the height of the palm of a hand keeping Reddingius from hurtling backwards out of the carriage.
In a crash, as the sleigh bounces about the run, Reddingius quickly learnt to keep protect her shouldersfrom coming out of the sleigh. To fall out even slightly brings the risk of ice burns.
Adapting quickly was a skill Reddingius had been sharpening during lockdowns and one that proved invaluable hurtling towards the Olympics.
"Through lockdown I did a lot of visualisation. I couldn't use the pits for high jump and long jump, most of the time the track was not open, and especially living in a 5km radius, I couldn't get implements like a shot put or javelin to practice. I pretty much could only run," Reddingius said.
"Traditionally, before lockdowns, I was not good at changing quickly. After I could change things in an instant. In running, there so much about speed and your flight time in the air. In bobsled, your speed stays on the ground and most runners keep flicking their feet on the ice, but you have to stay low. I was taught to make those changes and I could adjust quickly.
"Probably no other time in my life could I have walked into bobsled."
Reddingius felt starting her sporting pursuits later in life has been a vital to her success. There was a time when Reddingius took a break between university degrees to solely focus on athletics, but it turned out "terrible".
"I was passionate about what I want and needed. I was learning different things," Reddingius said.
Reddingius has earned a Bachelor of Science in Conservation and Wildlife biology, a minor in mathematical modelling and a graduate diploma in secondary mathematics and science teaching. She has worked as a high school teacher and athletics coach before joining Red Rock.
Without Red Rock, Reddingius said she was unsure whether she could have become an Olympian. The company allowed her work-life balance for training and to keep working remotely where she could.
Red Rock exploration manager David Holden said it was easier for big companies to throw sponsorship money at an athlete. What they could offer Reddingius was the chance to foster her athletics, and bobsled and he encouraged other small companies to look for the opportunities and benefits this could bring.
"I wanted to come back to running because emotionally and mentally it helps me," Reddingius said. "Professional running has been great because you're on a handicap. It allows you to be competitive - you are bound by rules - but still challenging your ability."
Whatever happens at Stawell's Easter carnival will set Reddingius on a path - she looked forward to realising exactly what this might be.
