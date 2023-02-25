The Courier
Home/Video
Sports Affairs

Winter Olympian Kiara Reddingius looks to Stawell Gift 2023

February 26 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kiara Reddingius celebrates with pilot Bree Walker after Olympic heats and (inset), her explosive form in Ballarat Gift. Pictures Getty, Adam Trafford.

CENTRAL Park's hallowed turf once again looms as a crossroads for Kiara Reddingius.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.