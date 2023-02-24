Double-headers across both Greater Western Victoria Rebels Boys and Girls programs headline the 2023 Talent League season fixture, as the Rebels also return to Warrnambool for the first time since 2014.
Following the AFLW's move to an August start-date, the Talent League Girls season is set to run alongside the Boys for the first time.
The Girls kick off their season at Geelong on Saturday, March 18, one week earlier than the Boys.
Round one of the Boys' season begins with an action-packed double-header at Mars Stadium, with both the Girls and Boys taking on Bendigo on Saturday, March 25.
The under-16 sides will also feature on March 25 as all four Rebels sides take to Mars Stadium.
It is one of four double-headers at Mars Stadium this season, with a Friday night double-header against Geelong at C.E. Brown Reserve on April 6.
The Rebels Boys play in Ballarat five times this season, with home games also played at Princes Park, Highgate Recreation Reserve and Warrnambool's Reid Oval.
The Rebels Girls also enjoy five Ballarat home games out of 13 matches this season.
A blockbuster double-header ends the Boys season on Friday, August 25 with both programs facing up against the Western Jets at Mars Stadium.
The following week will be the final week of the Girls season, while the Wildcard Round kick-starts the Boys finals series.
