The cricket fields around Ballarat are have come back to life again this weekend, and our photographers have been there to capture some of the action.
The Courier photographer Adam Trafford was on the sidelines for the BCA clash between Napoleons-Sebastopol and Ballarat East, as well as Ballarat City's pre-season friendly against Western United at Morshead Park.
Our photographers also covered the final round of the BHBR Saturday Pennant between Sebastopol and Buninyong.
Have a look in the gallery above to see all of the action. Who can you spot?
