Demolition looms large over Delacombe

Delacombe social housing tenants are in for more disruption in coming months as authorities move to demolish dozens of homes.
The Department of Housing has flagged that tenders to demolish 30 residential buildings in the Leawarra neighborhood - four kilometres south-west of Ballarat's CBD - will go out in late March-April to make way for new construction under the state's $5.3 billion 'Big Housing Build' project.
The existing dwellings sit on land owned by Homes Victoria. Some date back to 1970s and have been deemed "no longer fit for purpose" and "expensive to heat and cool".
About 60 homes will eventually be replaced by 150 new dwellings, including one, two and three-bedroom homes, all built to a seven-star energy rating, at a cost of about $50 million.
A minimum of five per cent of the new homes will be "fully accessible" for residents with a disability.
Affected residents including long-time Lewanna Court resident Marlene Clarke previously voiced anxiety over the uncertainty of their future living arrangements, telling The Courier early consultation by the Housing Department had been inadequate.
Delacombe Salvation Army Major Craig Farrell told The Courier's Caleb Cuff shortly after the project's 2021 launch that the affected area was "a strong community, filled with many families with children, who have formed close and important friendships, with essential connections to nearby schools and other supports".
"One resident said she had just moved into the area two months ago, after being homeless for a long period, only to be notified that she will be relocated again," Mr Farrell said at the time.
The department pledged that residents living in existing social housing marked for redevelopment would be relocated during works and offered first option to return to the area.
"People have invested in this area and are housed in this area," then Housing Minister Richard Wynne said on announcing state government funding in 2021.
"We will house those people in alternative accommodation here and absolutely they have first right of return."
The government's vision is to transform the Leawarra neighbourhood into a "well-connected and welcoming place with great open spaces, and a mix of social and affordable homes in a range of sizes to suit a diverse community".
Residents and community members had opportunity to help develop a draft master plan in late 2019 and early 2020, with feedback including that "the area feels unsafe" and "road, pedestrian networks and public open spaces need to be improved".
That draft plan was released in July 2021.
The final masterplan is due to be released "early 2023," with further community engagement to follow, according to the project website.
Wendouree MP Juliana Addison previously estimated the project would create 100 direct and 350 indirect jobs for the region.
Ms Addison told parliament last Wednesday February 22, the project was on track to deliver new social, affordable rental and private homes for the community.
"I am very excited about what we are doing in Delacombe and what it will mean to individuals and families who will make these new builds their homes," Ms Addison said.
A spokesperson for Homes Victoria said the department has been working with the Delacombe community in relation to the development.
"Homes Victoria are working closely with the Delacombe community through a staged master planning process to guide the future of housing in the neighbourhood, address the demand for housing in regional Victoria and build more homes where they're needed most," the spokesperson said.
"Community consultation is a crucial part of the master-planning process.
"This has included letterbox drops, on-site meetings with residents and the wider community, a series of face-to-face information sessions with residents and businesses, as well as regular community online engagement sessions."
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.