The Head of the Lake ignites Ballarat like nothing else.
A sea of noise and colour will descend on Lake Wendouree again this weekend for what shapes to a hotly-contested edition of the prestigious event.
Get yourself in the mood for Sunday's action by looking through our favourite photos taken at the Head of the Lake from the past decade.
On the water, Ballarat Clarendon College shapes as the favourite to win both the boys and girls feature races. Check out our form guide here.
