Calling all opera lovers, old and new.
Cordelia's Potted Operas will return to the region on Sunday February 26 to perform an abridged version of Giacomo Puccini's La Boheme.
"The abridged version is an excellent introduction to opera for all ages as it is presented in a shortened form with the performers narrating the story as the opera progresses," director Stee Cordelia said.
"Our audiences find this most informative as the singers sing in the language the operas are written and not all of us speak."
Ms Cordelia said Puccini's music was "always intensely moving".
"However, his real genius was to combine that music with stories about ordinary people," she said.
"The composer himself once said his success was due to putting 'great sorrows in little souls'."
The troupe has presented operas over the past seven years including The Barber of Seville, Rigoletto, Suor Angelica, Cosi fan Tutte, Faust, Madame Butterfly, Don Giovanni, The Coffee Cantata and The Magic Flute.
Sunday's show La Boheme, set in 1830s' Paris, centres around the Bohemian lifestyle of a poor seamstress and her artist friends.
Tickets can be found on Trybooking and at the door at Ballan Mechanics Institute from 2.15pm. Performance at 3pm.
