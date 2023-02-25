The Courier

Ballarat school bus service is overcrowded in Miners Rest and Alfredton

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
February 26 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Parents are complaining about over crowding on the school bus network. Picture file.

Parents are concerned about student safety because of severe overcrowding on school buses.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.