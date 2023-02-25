Parents are concerned about student safety because of severe overcrowding on school buses.
Buses from Miners Rest and Alfredton, with carrying capacities of around 70 people, are allegedly squashing over one hundred students onto every service.
Hana is based in Miners Rest, and has two children who commute to Damascus College.
She said children are forced to sit on each other's laps, crowd the stairwells and the area next to the driver.
"There is just no room to move, 40 degree days, 38 degree days, no windows open for the children, it's a safety issue," she said.
"We as parents are very concerned for all the children involved.
"Every day they (the students) come home and say they are concerned there's going to be an accident, and nobody's going to survive the accident if it's a big one."
Shellita Spokes, also from Miners Rest, said in the morning she drives her children to Damascus College because they can't rely on the bus, in the afternoon her son takes the bus home, but the same overcrowding problems exists.
"He would catch the bus if he could get a seat and knew it wasn't jam packed and he'd be standing up, so he would catch it if there was more room on the bus basically," she said.
"Kids are anxious already, most of them have got anxiety after COVID-19, and then they've got to get on a bus where they can't even get a seat.
"They've got to stand up and it's so crowded, so it just makes them even more anxious, so it's a snowball effect really."
Elisa Zentveld said the situation in Alfredton was similarly bad, she alleged the bus was cramming between 100 and 110 students on the morning service.
Her year 12 sons have been taking the bus for years, but it has never been this busy before.
One of her sons rides his bike to school because he doesn't want to deal with the crowds.
"We've already got a problem, and we've got decent weather, and I just think it's only gonna get worse," she said.
"People are saying, I don't know if my child will get on, it's a bit hit-and-miss so they drive them instead, and then we've actually got more cars on the road, particularly at peak times."
A department of Transport and Planning spokesperson said they and the Department of Education were monitoring bus services to ensure students had access to bus services.
"The Ballarat region is currently well serviced for students through a combination of public transport services, school bus services, and privately chartered services," they said.
