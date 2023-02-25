The culture was different, the standard of living was different but for Evelyn Nyamwiza, the best way to settle into Ballarat was similar: get involved in the community.
Ms Nyamwiza migrated from Uganda with her husband about 10 years ago and they have since had two children to bring up in Ballarat. She said they settled in well and surprisingly quickly.
Now Ms Nyameiza is ready to delve deeper into learning about community issues.
She is one of 20 new Future Shaper participants, taking part in Committee for Ballarat's experiential emerging leaders program with a strong project-based focus. The new intake met for the first time in a launch session this week.
Ms Nyamwiza was keen to help take what she learns to apply in her job at co-working space Runway Ballarat.
"Future Shapers is a chance to develop leadership and community engagement," Ms Nyamwiza said. "In my work it's important to know the lay of the land and help make positive connections."
Ms Nyamwiza said she was "very curious" as to what she might learn from Future Shapers.
The program, formerly known as Leadership Ballarat and Western Region leaders' forum, works with participants from diverse industry backgrounds to challenge perceptions on community leadership.
Future Shapers has evolved into a project based focus with participants pursuing actionable ways to tackle some of the community's biggest issues such as homelessness, sport participation, corporate responsibility and food security.
The program has core learning days with some kept open to be participant-led on topics they are passionate to pursue in learning from other community leaders.
This year's cohort has a mix of people who have moved to live in Ballarat, those who grew up in Ballarat and those who have returned to Ballarat after time living away. All are keen to find new ways to establish new connections and reinvest in the community.
Connor Dowie is a disability support worker who grew up in Ballarat. He, like Ms Nyamwiza, is open to learning about anything at the moment.
Mr Dowie predominantly works by himself and was keen for fresh, independent perspectives in people from varied backgrounds.
"I've been working with a lot of Ballarat families and under the NDIS...It will be interesting to see how the community receives and responds [to NDIS]," Mr Dowie said.
"I'm also hoping for a lot of personal development. All I've really known of leadership skills is in sport and what a sporting captain does. I'm keen to learn how else leadership works."
The group will still undertake the program's hallmark experiences, such as a trip to Canberra and a correctional facility in the region.
Mr Dowie and Ms Nyamwiza said they were looking forward to such experiences but they were also keen to get to know their fellow Future Shapers better.
