There's plenty of red, white and blue in Ballarat this weekend - and we don't necessarily mean the Aussie flag.
The current head of the one the largest and most prestigious regiments of US Marines paid a visit to the Town Hall for a civic reception on Friday, and a chance to meet locals who remember how 1200 young soldiers exhausted from the horrors of Guadalcanal transformed Victoria Park in 1943.
"We take great pride in our history," 11th Marine Regiment Commanding Officer Colonel Patrick Eldridge said
"Pride in our military history gives us a sense of pride and a sense of responsibility in our personnel because we've been passed the torch - and you don't want to fail previous generations."
The commander admitted there was not a lot of information available about the regiment's nine months in Ballarat, and he was only becoming aware now of the way locals helped to heal young men broken in body and spirit.
Sadly, it is unknown if any of the Marines from 1943 are still alive.
Their average age was 19, giving them an average now of 99.
The anniversary commemorations will continue Saturday with an 11am plaque unveiling at Ballarat High School, and it is open to the public.
Organisers are hoping new images, artefacts and anecdotes will come to light.
The Peacock Hall will host the weekend event, while the plaque will be erected later on a Victoria Park sports pavilion that is currently a construction site.
A third event on Saturday night will take place at the Ballarat Golf Club which served as officers' quarters during World War 2.
Several trophies at the club have been named in honour of the troops from 1943.
Colonel Eldridge and Major General Jeff Vandentop were the only two active marines in the Trench Room on Friday.
But there were plenty of former personnel.
They included retired marine Colonel Mike Marletto who teamed up with Ballarat historian Graeme Day to make the anniversary a reality.
The Colonel said his journey to Ballarat began in Iraq in 2003.
The now-Australian resident said he was asked to travel by ship between the Middle East and United States via Australia - and during his time here was gradually made aware of the nation's links with the 11th regiment.
"I was introduced to Graeme - a Ballarat resident whose family hosted marines from the 11th regiment," Colonel Marletto said.
"He was very keen to come up with some tangible marker - and I served as a point of contact for Marines veterans who enthusiastically got behind the effort.
"I was really surprised to find how little there was out here that talks specifically about the 11th Marines' stay in the city.
"I found out there had been an event at the Gold Museum (in 2013) for the 70th anniversary but that was only temporary."
And while the 1943 veterans may be absent, some of their families are keeping their spirit alive.
Colonel Marletto also spoke of John Thomas - a man who's parents met in Ballarat while his father was a recuperating Marine in 1943.
"Mr Thomas was also in the US Army and was a Vietnam veteran," Colonel Marletto said.
"His dad was at Victoria Park. They met.
"The rest, they say, is history."
Former soldier and Ballarat West MLA Paul Jenkins said early memories from his childhood included "two yanks with funny hats" coming to his home for dinner.
"One of the guys gave me some (chewing) gum. I didn't know what gum was at the time, but there it was. It was fantastic."
He also spoke of scores of marines resting on the grass outside the Ballarat railway station, ready to head off.
Mr Jenkins said years later he went to the United States and was asked by a local if he happened to have heard of a place in Australia called Ballarat.
The penny dropped - and he realised he was talking to a former 11th Marine who had fond memories of the nine month stint in Western Victoria.
Memories of Australia live on in the history of the 11th regiment - whose official tune is 'Waltzing Matilda'. The southern cross is also featured in their crest.
Today, Colonel Eldridge said they were the largest "and most lethal" artillery regiment in the Marine Corps - "and it stands ready".
Mayor Des Hudson said everyone who remembered 1943 in Ballarat had a story about the Marines.
"Our community was able to bring a therapeutic intervention for these young fighting men," he said.
"They were aimed at going back to the war at their best to ultimately deliver safer outcomes for their country, our country and the entire globe at the time."
Friday's civic reception wrapped up with a unique 'gift' - the symbolic flying of the US and Australian flags together at the Camp Pendleton training base in San Diego.
