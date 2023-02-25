The brightest day on our shining gem

"Beating oars/ The stern was formed/ A gilded shell
Red and gold/ The brisk swell/ Rippled both shores
Southwest wind/ Carried down stream
The peal of bells/ White towers"
The Head of the Lake was already ten years old when those lines were written.
It may not be the biggest day on Lake Wendouree- there are bigger regattas and higher ranked rowers- but for Ballarat it is the most fun and the most fiercely contested.
It is also a great day for the student rowers who, after months of disciplined training, launch on these much-loved waters, hoping to make history.
