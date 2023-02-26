Ballarat's streets may have seen an uptick in crickets on CBD streets in recent days, but the insects are nothing to fear.
In fact, The Courier's resident Nature Notes writer Roger Thomas said, taking pause may even allow people to enjoy their song.
"They're expected sign of late summer," he said.
"When that happens, it's always nice, for me anyway, to hear the leftover ones still chirping when I go shopping in the supermarket.
"It's just a sign that some native creatures are persisting."
The black field crickets, also known as teleogryllus commodus, are native to Australia.
Mr Thomas assured it was unlikely numbers will reach plague proportions.
"We usually only get plagues about every 20 years or so," he said.
"In a bad plague they get into the shops and supermarkets and things and the owners have to sweep them out every morning before the customers come in."
Cricket taxonomist and evolutionary biologist Dr Perry Beasley-Hall said increased wet weather amid La Nina conditions in recent seasons could explain the increase in crickets in Ballarat.
"La Nina summers tend to be very wet and that rainfall paired with warm weather can provide ideal conditions for insects to reproduce," she said.
"It can also cause more plant growth, giving these insects an ample food source. Provided the rain hasn't destroyed too many plants, this can lead to large booms of insects like crickets or locusts."
The crickets are widespread throughout Australia and live underground in burrows.
"[They] are particularly abundant in areas with cracked, loamy soil for them to burrow into," Dr Beasley-Hall said.
"Though they're a native species, black field crickets are also pests in crops and gardens. They aren't harmful to humans and aren't reflective of unhygienic conditions."
The crickets are mostly active at night, and tend to prefer grassy areas to shield them from the sun during the day. Although, it is not unusual for the crickets to make their way inside a home.
"Because they live in cramped, small spaces they're also very good at squeezing into human habitations," Dr Beasley-Hall said.
"Crickets can be attracted by moisture, light, and clutter [for example,] an unkempt lawn, woodpiles."
If a cricket is found in the home, Mr Thomas' advice is to gently scoop them up, as not to break a leg or injure them, and put them in your garden.
But that's not the only option.
"I think some people keep them as pets. Not very many people. They have been known to be kept as pets," he said.
"They're really low maintenance little creatures."
