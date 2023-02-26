Four Ballarat friends and workmates have set out on a journey across the nation this week, "turning heads" and raising funds as they go.
Tyler Dittloff, Chris Donnelly, David Donnelly and John Den Ouden, riding three 'postie' bikes and a tuk tuk truck respectively, left Ballarat on Sunday heading west across the Nullarbor to raise awareness and money for the Shorter Brothers Foundation.
The charity was set up by Powercor colleague Leigh Shorter and wife Belinda after all three of their boys were diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.
"It's a good conversation starter. You're not very imposing on the postie bikes so you'll be getting fuel and so many people would pop over and ask what you're doing," Mr Dittloff said.
"And the tuk tuk truck is a real head turner."
DMD is a progressive illness with no cure and most children with the illness are using a wheelchair by the time they're 12.
In 2021, the inaugural 'Post Across The Cost' fundraising trip to Cairns raised $13,000.
This year, the team has collected $9,000 so far and are hoping to raise more.
"Every little bit helps, they've got costs, ongoing costs and they're a great family, great people," Mr Dittloff said.
"The first trip was great fun and if we can raise money along the way and awareness that's good too."
The team will average 400 kilometres a day on their 5,000km journey, which they expect to take about 15 days.
The bikes can get up to 70km/h, or 80km/h "comfortably, if there's no wind".
Preparation for the journey has already seen some bumps in the road.
Mr Dittloff and Mr Donnelly crashed their bikes in separate incidents in recent weeks and the truck was accidentally backed into by another vehicle at the Powercor worksite.
Mr Dittloff said they had been lucky to have lots of local support, including from mechanics Body Zone, who fixed the tuk tuk truck so it's "ready to go".
(Both riders are back "fighting fit" again.)
"Now we're just excited to hit the road," Mr Dittloff said.
To donate, visit www.facebook.com/PostUpTheCoast or www.facebook.com/shorterbrothers.
"Anything is very much appreciated, a little goes a long way," Mr Dittloff said.
"Awareness is just as important as donation but it goes to a good cause and the money is well spent."
