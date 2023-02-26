The Courier
Community

Post Up The Coast hits the road again to raise money for the Shorter Brothers Foundation

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
February 27 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Donnelly, Tyler Dittloff and Chris Donnelly are part of a team that will head to Perth on February 26 to raise money for a Ballarat family that has discovered three of their four children have Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. Picture supplied.

Four Ballarat friends and workmates have set out on a journey across the nation this week, "turning heads" and raising funds as they go.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Mitchell

Ellie Mitchell

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.