Ballarat ovarian cancer survivor Cheryl Hopkins will be happy if sharing her story prompts even one person to get checked for the disease.
"Any little niggle, don't hesitate to go to your doctor," she said.
"Don't put it off because as women I feel we put everyone else first, we're always busy ... but if it's caught early, it can be dealt with."
Now, having passed her five-year check up, the 67-year-old is cancer free.
Her story was the driving force behind Ballarat Greyhound Club's fundraising night on Saturday, which saw just over $6500 raised for the Ballarat Regional Integrated Cancer Centre (BRICC) Cancer Wellness Centre.
"It was a great result and a lot of hard work from the team," Ballarat Greyhound Racing Club general manager Jodie Faralla said.
"Everyone was having fun and everybody just wanted to donate money to the cause."
Ms Hopkins has been involved with the sport since she was 12-year-old when her father got the family's first greyhound.
She said she drifted from greyhound racing in 2010 until she reconnected with her passion after her illness.
"I had the sense of belonging to the people and I just loved the dogs with a passion," she said.
"It's just giving me back. It's something I didn't know what I was looking for."
Ms Hopkins said the support she received at BRICC after being diagnosed "totally out of the blue" was critical amid the stress of her illness.
"What it gave me was somewhere to go that understood because for me... now, everyone's story is different, but for me, you kind of lost who you were," she said.
"It was a scary time and when you went to BRICC you got people that listened, supported, laughed.
"I remember just after I was diagnosed and I happened to be going to one of my treatments and there was a lady, she came up and sat next to me, and she had gone through all of what I was about to go through. It was just reassuring."
According to the Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation, one woman dies every eight hours from the disease and every year about 1800 women are diagnosed in Australia.
"I was diagnosed totally out of the blue ... I was just so lucky that it was caught early and I think that's the message I'd like to get across to people is if you're busy, you might just let it float by," Ms Hopkins said.
"Ovarian cancer, if caught early it's treatable, but most of the time we probably ignore or don't recognise the symptoms or there's really vague symptoms.
"Go to the doctor. It's really important."
