Council moves to remove barriers with Disability Action Plan

An action plan to remove barriers and implement changes to help provide an equitable experience for people living with a disability is under way.
The Hepburn Shire Council's new Disability Action Plan, adopted last week, includes a range of policies from raising community awareness and encouraging opportunities for employment and inclusion, to advocating to other levels of government for improved health, housing and transport services.
The plan was developed in partnership with the council's Disability Advisory Committee and community members who have lived experience of disability.
Deputy mayor and Disability Advisory Committee chairperson Lesley Hewitt said disability could be different for everyone.
"Disability can mean any kind of impairment, whether existing at birth or acquired through illness, accident or the ageing process. It ranges from cognitive impairment and physical, sensory, intellectual, and psycho-social disability," Cr Hewitt said.
"Individuals may encounter physical barriers, digital barriers and barriers of attitudes and communication that impact on their ability to equitably participate in society.
"Our focus in this plan is on removing barriers and implementing changes that provide an equitable experience for people with disability."
The plan covers a range of priorities including inclusive communities; health, housing and wellbeing; fairness and safety; and opportunity and pride.
"A big shift with this plan is the focus on 'invisible disabilities' including neurological, cognitive and sensory disabilities," Cr Hewitt said.
Hepburn Shire Council mayor Brian Hood said Disability Advisory Committee members helped to identify the most meaningful and beneficial priority actions.
"This plan has been developed with community members who have lived experience of disability. They have been incredibly generous and helpful in guiding the action plan that will drive meaningful change in our community," said Cr Hood.
"Thank you to committee members for your input and to those who took the time to review the draft plan and provide feedback."
The council adopted the Disability Action Plan at last Wednesday's council meeting.
The plan has been created in the context of a raft of changes in past years, including the review of the National Disability Insurance Scheme, development of Australia's Disability Strategy 2021-2031 and Inclusive Victoria: State disability plan 2022-2026, along with the Royal Commission into Violence, Abuse, Neglect and Exploitation of People with Disability.
