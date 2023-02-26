The Courier
Council

Council moves to remove barriers with Disability Action Plan

Erin Williams
By Erin Williams
Updated February 27 2023 - 12:25pm, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An action plan to remove barriers and implement changes to help provide an equitable experience for people living with a disability is under way.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Erin Williams

Erin Williams

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.