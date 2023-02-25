It was heartbreak for Ballarat Bowling Club in the final round of the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Saturday pennant as its loss to BMS saw it narrowly miss out on a place in finals.
Instead, it was Webbcona which snuck into finals at the eleventh hour, following a dominant 95 (16) triumph over Mt Xavier.
The results mean the top four of Victoria, BMS, Sebastopol and Webbcona is now locked in ahead of a three-week finals series.
Victoria heads into its qualifying final clash with BMS on a five-game winning streak following the minor premiers' 77 (14) to 56 (4) win against Learmonth on Saturday.
The ladder leaders finished a whopping 71 points clear of second-placed BMS, boasting a league-best 423 shot differential as well.
BMS claimed maximum points in its 98 (18) to 54 (0) victory over Ballarat, which cost the fifth-placed side a spot in the finals picture.
Ballarat now misses out on an elimination final clash with Sebastopol, which snuck home against a valiant Buninyong 82 (15) to 79 (3).
Buninyong wraps up its season at the bottom of the ladder, 13 points shy of Learmonth and four wins behind Linton, which fell to Creswick 74 (16) to 67 (2).
