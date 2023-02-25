The Western Bulldogs wrapped up their Ballarat Community Camp with a pre-season intraclub match at Mars Stadium on Saturday.
A total of 32 senior-listed players featured across both teams in the informal match simulation, with scores reset at half time and a handful of players swapping sides.
The Mars Stadium hit-out provided fans with a sneak-peek of the Bulldogs' new-look forward-line as off-season signing Rory Lobb lined up alongside Aaron Naughton, Jamarra Ugle-Hagan and Buku Khamis, who finished with three goals.
"The last couple days (in Ballarat) have been unreal," Khamis told Western Bulldogs Media.
"We've been out in the community doing school visits and clinics.
"We really enjoy coming out here to Ballarat so hopefully we continue to keep this partnership going into the future."
Liam Jones returned to the Bulldogs over the summer and looked right at home in defence next to forward-cum-defender Josh Bruce.
The Bulldogs now turn their attention to Saturday's practice match against North Melbourne at Princes Park.
