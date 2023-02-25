The Courier

'We really enjoy coming out here': Western Bulldogs wrap up Ballarat stay

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated February 26 2023 - 1:30pm, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Robbie McComb gets a kick away during the Western Bulldogs intra-club match. Picture by Billy Trafford.

The Western Bulldogs wrapped up their Ballarat Community Camp with a pre-season intraclub match at Mars Stadium on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.