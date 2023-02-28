BHBR Tuesday pennant Finals Wk 1 results ALL divisions

Sandra Grano, Anne Madeley, Leigh McKenzie, Ian Robinson 19 lt Maureen Goldsmith, Paul Carlyle, Patricia Speechley, Paul Kennedy 21
Peter Orr, Cheryl Magrath, Elizabeth Kierce, Chris Smith 14 lt Christine Hawken Janet Vincent, Geoffrey Jenkins, Gregory Plier 20
Peter Cameron, Sally McCracken, Janine Roberts, Wayne Roberts 14 lt Allison Slee, Eric Kosloff, Lynette Lock, David Speechley 32
John Jackson, Brenda Hughes, Andrea Tudorovic, Kevin Coad 20 d Alan Marini, Dianne Hampson, Judith Lindsay, Michael Hampson 15
Jill Hopper, Robert Chapman, Debbie Gorin, Alan Dennis 13 lt Bethel Ryan, Lynette Bryce, Kevin McLean, Robert Dickinson 27
Donna Leeson, David Leeson, Helene Stenning, Noel Verlinden 13 lt Geoff Allan, Linda Johannsen, Michelle Tait, Jeff Ryan 20
Gerald Coffey, Anne Bremner, Leon Hedwards, Dot Bull 27 d Anne Poulton, Kathleen McKenzie, Peter Oxlade, Lloyd Sims 19
Rodney Poxon, Joy Silbereisen, Kevin Gibson, Rose Marshall 18 d Patricia Birch, Janis Vance, Kenneth Nunn, David Flintoft 17
Wendy Goodwin, Winston Silbereisen, Stevan Stupavski, Maureen Tate 13 lt Betty Paton, Maureen Lynch, Bryan Coutts, Adrian Graham 16
SECOND SEMI-FINALSMEATON 62 d LEARMONTH 57Helen Jenkin, Elizabeth Cosgrave, Jenny Toose, Helen Mizzeni 24 d Kaye Dean, Pat Hunter, Ross Powell, Gregory Ross 17
Peter Kersley, Barbara Adam, Laraine Toose, Rhonda Armstrong 25 d Shirley Marshall, Paul Beechey, Kenneth Johnson, Liz Bourke 15
Suzanne Lafranchi, Jenny Tranter, Graeme Perry, Geoffrey Toose 13 lt Sally Goldsmith, Judy Verlin, Ron Verlin, William Rowe 25
Jenny Blower, Neale Murnane, Wayne Ward, David Carlyle 16 lt Wilma Jenkins, Maree Phelan, Barry Phelan, Bill Hawken 24
Trevor Jones, Gwen Molloy, Stephen Riley, John Moroney 21 d David Denham, Dorothy Newey, Kevin McGrath, Wally Slocombe 14
Jason Gigliotti, Ian Cunningham, Yvonne McDonald, John Macdonald 18 drew with Norman Newey, Margaret Doyle, Rosina Bainbridge, Neil Peoples 18
Doug Hucker, Margaret Phillips, Glenn Landers, Roy Broughton 18 lt Rhonda Chapman, Thomas Atkins, Ron Saw, Barry Davis 19
Lynette White, Ray Wilson, John Hetherington, James Fraser 14 lt Colin Jones, Marlene Davis, Brett Harrison, Max Philipson 22
Sydney Walters, Eugene Grigg, Karen Hall, Craig Grenfell 28 d Glenda Dodd, George Pyke, Lynn Slater, Robert Whitche 12
Keith Davidson, Catherine Phillips, Dennis Radisich, John Shannon 13 lt Jenny Redpath, Leanne Morvell, Kenneth Stowe, Glenn Stowe 31
Kerry Knight, Russell Hateley, Maureen Peach, Joshua Peach 15 lt Sandy Redpath, Ian Pym, Roy Cassells, Stephen Fitzgibbon 20
Trevor Johnston, Zoe Watson, Bill Moy, Noel Biggin 20 d Ilma Bridgewater, William Dunn, Neil Haydon, Neville Curtis 6
Olive Gunnell, Allan Webster, Leslie Ayres, Dave Anderton 24 d Beth Davidson Beverley Shaw, Carol McKay, Bob Seamons 15
Jacki Metcalf, Garry Turner, Scott Plater, Garry Bowden 28 d Frances Muller, Sue Richards, David Davidson, Shane Slater 10
Robert Norman, Bev Quick, Ken Taylor, Mick Brown 18 d Peter Howell, Judith Slater, Bernie Charleson, Denis Sanford 16
Robin Amendola, Kris Ross, Steve Sheppard, Terry Breen 25 d Heather Brennan, Norma Day, Helen Burzacott, Robert Jones 13
Ingrid Murphy, Kate Breen, Joy Weeden, Shirley Blomeley 24 d Leo Romeril, Tony Morrish, Francisca Grady, Ruth Nunn 20
Shirley Broadbent, Janet Carson, Peter Milenkovic, Lester Harris 22 d Peter O'Connell, Jan Conroy, Ken Warrick, Chris Love 17
John Konynenburg, Sally Murrell, Donald Carnes, Geoffrey Carson 16 lt Rick Sloan, Janine O'Keefe, Gordon Hockly, Grant Stirling 19
